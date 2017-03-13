If that recent bout of warm weather led you to put your clunky winter boots away, well — sorry. There's some bad news.

Winter weather is expected to return with a vengeance this week, and isn't just about a dip in temperature.

Two low-pressure systems set to "collide over the U.S. Eastern Seaboard" on Monday night are expected to impact southern Ontario, according to the Weather Network.

In Toronto, 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall are forecast to develop throughout the day and likely continue through Tuesday night. The heaviest dump of snow is expected to be overnight hours and into Tuesday morning.

"Northeast winds gusting to 50 km/h are also expected this evening into Tuesday resulting in localized blowing snow," says Environment Canada in its special weather statement for Toronto.

Travel conditions Monday into Tuesday night may be "hazardous," the agency adds.

Grey regions are under a special weather statement, while red regions including Hamilton, Niagara, Halton-Peel, Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Oxford-Brant and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk are facing a winter storm region. (Environment Canada)

Ryan Rozinskis, an Environment Canada meteorologist, says the western portions of the Toronto area will see snow later Monday morning.

In Mississauga, Brampton, and Oakville, there could be up to five centimetres by the rush hour, he said.

Elsewhere in the Golden Horseshoe, Hamilton, Halton and Niagara are all under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada.

"While total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected, some areas in the Hamilton to Niagara corridor could see locally higher amounts of 30 cm," the agency says.

Special weather statements have also been issued for the Kitchener-Waterloo and Windsor regions, which could get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night.

There are no special weather advisories for Ottawa, but temperatures are expected to be close to –30 C with the wind chill.

In the U.S., the National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for New York and Pennsylvania, with New Jersey remaining under a blizzard watch.