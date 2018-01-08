City of Toronto salting operations were well underway Monday morning as snow fell on the city and across southern Ontario overnight.

Salting operations on both major expressways and residential streets began at 3 a.m., according to the city's winter operations Twitter feed, and will continue throughout the day and into the evening. Salting on sidewalks and bus stops began at 9 a.m. and will continue into the evening.

A special weather statement remains in effect for southern Ontario, including Toronto and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area, calling for snowfall amounts of 10 cm or more in some areas, and between 4 and 8 cm in the city.

Earlier Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police reported multiple collisions throughout the Golden Horseshoe in the early morning hours. And a power outage that affected about 20,000 customers in the east end of the city disrupted TTC service on line 2, which has since cleared.

The blast of winter weather is also wreaking havoc on air travel, as numerous delays and some cancellations are being reported at Toronto's Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Airport.

Meanwhile, the snow brought with it milder temperatures, which led Toronto's medical officer of health to cancel the extreme cold weather alert as of noon today.

At 10 a.m., the temperature was 0 C, but felt like –5 with the wind. Environment Canada predicts a high of 1 C for the day. Daytime temperatures will hover around the freezing mark until midweek, when a significant warm up is forecast.

A high of 6 C is expected on Thursday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Glenn Robinson told CBC Toronto on Sunday that the "very high wind chills" that ushered in a period of bitter cold have moved eastward.

"We're going to have a cold front go through on Friday morning and it's going to turn colder again, but it won't be nearly as cold as it has been in the last few days," he said.