Toronto is expect to be hit with its "first widespread snowfall" of the season Monday, but not before a cold front brings a first burst Sunday, the national weather agency says.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that includes Toronto and the surrounding Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions, calling for a brief period of heavy snow late Sunday.

It's all thanks to a cold front that will pass through southern Ontario late Sunday afternoon into the evening, the statement says.

A coating of couple of centimetres of the white stuff could accumulate in "a short timeframe."

It's fair warning perhaps — before an approaching Alberta clipper dumps five to 10 centimetres across southern Ontario Monday. Higher amounts are possible in localized areas.