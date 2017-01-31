Toronto police have identified the 39-year-old man fatally shot near the George Brown College St. James campus Monday afternoon.

Anastasios Leventis, of Quebec, was pronounced dead at the corner of Adelaide and George streets after paramedics arrived at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a man "firing into [Leventis] repeatedly" and Sgt. Craig Somers told CBC Toronto that between 10 and 12 shots were fired.

No one has yet been arrested, but police said they found two semi-automatic handguns at the scene. Shell casings were also covering the area. And the victim was found lying on the sidewalk, witnesses say.

A 2nd second shooting

The college was put on a hold-and-secure alert after police responded to reports of gunfire around 2:45 p.m. That meant those in the college were asked to stay inside after officials locked the doors to prevent anyone from entering.

Ali Rizeig, 18, was also killed in a separate shooting Monday in Regent Park. There has been no arrest in that case, either.

Police have not reported any connection between the two incidents.