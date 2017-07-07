A severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Toronto has ended, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency had warned of the possibility of strong wind gusts, rain, and "toonie to ping pong ball" sized hail as the storm passed though Toronto Friday evening.

That brought reports of flash flooding in some areas such as Richmond Hill — something the weather agency also warned about, along with rainfall amounts in the 50 mm range, heavy downpours, and possible water pooling on roads.

Hail, three to four centimetres in diameter, was also reported in Vaughan, it said. The system is now making its way over Oshawa.

The agency says to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts. Flooding was also observed in parts of Markham and Thornhill, York Regional Police say.

FLOODING - HWY 7 from 404 to Woodbine #Markham #RichmonHill

avoid HWY 7 till it subsides

LD — @YRP

FLOODING - on HWY 7 EB lanes from BATHURST #Thornhill

EB lanes reportedly flooded some cars unable to pass through

AVOID AREA YRP OTW

LD — @YRP

Intense lightning is also likely, the weather agency says. Anyone outdoors is urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.