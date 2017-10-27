It's official — Toronto just had the warmest September and October ever, Environment Canada says.

"There has never been a warmer September and October than what we saw this year," said David Phillips, senior climatologist with the federal agency.

And these historic temperatures helped many locals turn the page on the fickle summer.

"It's kind of nature's way of seducing us for a bummer of a summer," he said.

The average temperature in Toronto for both months is typically 12.9 C, but this year the city saw a record-breaking average of 16.7 C.

The last time the city edged into record-breaking territory for both months combined was a decade ago when the average reached 16.3 C, he said.

"It just shows that nature has tried to balance this off from a summer where we saw temperatures in Toronto that were generally lukewarm," said Phillips, noting the city had only nine days where the temperature cracked 30 C.

September saw more days above 30 C than any month during summer. The highest temperature reached 33.6 C.

October wasn't far off that mark, according to Phillips, as the highest temperature was 27.5 C.

"That's something you would get in the dog days of summer, not the seventh of October when it occurred," he said.

Both months were also drier than normal.

The amount of precipitation landed at 82 millimetres in total. The norm for this time of year is 126 millimetres.

With only five days remaining this month, Phillips doesn't anticipate the temperatures will dip enough to upset October's average temperature.

"It will still be a record," he said.