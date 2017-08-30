The family of a 77-year-old man who went missing last week in the Flemingdon Park area is appealing to the public to help find him.

Kahsai Semereab suffers from dementia.

He left his house near Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive without his family's knowledge last Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., according to Toronto police.

Semereab was last seen riding a TTC bus that was heading westbound on Linkwood Lane, investigators say.

Zelalem Tesfamicael, son of the missing man, and other family members at a news conference held at Toronto police headquarters. (TPS)

"We are very worried," said Zelalem Tesfamicael, the missing man's son, at a news conference on Wednesday.

"You don't know what it is like to miss a father. We have searched everywhere and the police are doing a wonderful job. We are asking the public to help us get our father back home because we love him."

From security footage, police said it appears that Semereab took a transfer ticket from the TTC bus driver, and may have gotten on another unknown bus.

Semereab lives with his wife and two children, and has been diagnosed with dementia and is dependent on medication, said police.

Kahsai Semereab, 77, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at 11:30 a.m., in the Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive area. (TPS)

He is described as 5'5", skinny build, approximately 120-150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow stripes, grey khaki pants, sandals, and walks with a brass cane.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5400, You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com.