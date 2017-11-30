A strike by school bus drivers servicing approximately 10,000 students across Durham region and parts of Toronto has been averted after the union representing them reached a last-minute, tentative deal with busing company First Student Canada.

On Friday, Local 4268 served the company with a strike notice that would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 if a contract dispute was not resolved.

The deal means students at more than 100 schools in Durham region and nine schools in Toronto won't need to look for another way to get to class.

Durham Student Transportation Services said in a news release that all routes serviced by First Student Ajax and First Student Brooklin will continue as usual.

"DSTS will continue to monitor First Student and Unifor negotiations," the release said. "Should there be any updates regarding the tentative agreement, parents/guardians will be notified by automated call and letter notification from the school."

Unifor Ontario regional director Naureen Rizvi had said Friday that the union hoped to reach a "fair deal" with the company, saying "it's simply unfair to expect school bus drivers to continue to accept subpar wages and do unpaid work."