Tillie Burlock looks at home framing curveballs behind the plate — despite the fact this is her first season catching.

That's right, her first season.

The 15-year-old is the catcher for her high school boys varsity team at Harbord Collegiate and for North Toronto's Double A boys rep team.

For Burlock it's nothing to gape at; she has always played baseball with boys, hockey, too, for that matter, but to the average person her path is anything but typical.

"People ask me, 'so when are you going to switch to softball?" Burlock told CBC Toronto. "I want to play baseball instead."

Tillie Burlock is the catcher for her high school boys varsity team at Harbord Collegiate. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

Not that Burlock has anything against softball. She just considers it a completely different sport.

And now professional baseball is recognizing the difference as well.

MLB girls baseball camp

Burlock is one of 65 teen girls headed to Vero Beach, Fla., tomorrow for Major League Baseball's (MLB) first-ever Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series.

She's the only Canadian going — the rest of the girls are American.

"I'm so excited," she said. "I definitely think that Major League Baseball doing this is basically saying that they support women playing baseball, and that they'd be open to women playing in the MLB."

Major League Baseball’s first-ever Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series will take place at the Historic Dodgertown facility in Vero Beach, Fla. (Wikipedia)

The four-day development camp will involve coaching on and off the field from current and former members of the U.S. women's national team, along with a former MLB pitcher.

At least one pro-scout will also be on site at Historic Dodgertown, along with MLB executives.

The league says the event is part of its "dedicated efforts to support women choosing to play our game."

And while Burlock won't let herself think as far ahead as the big leagues, she says the event is a great chance to soak up whatever expertise she can to reach her short-term goals.

Next step, Triple A

Right now that means making a Triple A boys rep team next season.

"She wants to train harder," said Burlock's mom, Nancy Friedland. "She wants to look like Serena Williams. She wants to get big muscles."

Friedland says her daughter has come along way in a short time. Burlock only started taking baseball seriously, and playing rep, three years ago after hitting a homerun in her Little League playoffs at High Park.

"It was quite something, it was a moment … she was 12 and it was the highlight of her young baseball life," Friedland told CBC Toronto.

There have been more moments since.

Over the winter Burlock trained indoors as a catcher because she knew her team would be short one this season.

Nancy Friedland says her daughter only started taking baseball seriously after hitting a homerun in her Little League playoffs at Toronto's High Park. (CBC)

The work paid off. She's now the starting catcher for her double A boys team and her high school team is undefeated heading into playoffs this week.

Despite the success, the teen isn't set on catching forever; she loves to play middle-infield as well and has started working on her pitching.

"I know if I want to keep playing I have to continue to get better," she said. "Obviously I'd love to play in college or university but I don't really know what's going to happen with that."

Tillie Burlock, right, will be working with her personal baseball coach, Peter Nash, left, throughout the summer to improve her game. (CBC)

In terms of that goal, Burlock's personal baseball coach says it's too soon to tell.

"She's in Grade 10. The next two years are a big deciding factor," Peter Nash, told CBC Toronto. "I find the biggest thing that hinders people is getting strong ... she has the potential to keep going."

Elite athletes program in the fall

Burlock will get more time to work on that this off-season. She's transferring high schools to participate in the Toronto District School Board's elite athletes program at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute this fall.

This fall Tillie Burlock ia transferring high schools to participate in the TDSB's elite athletes program at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute. (CBC)

The change will mean she can train for baseball in the morning and attend class in the afternoon.

It's just another step, Burlock says, in keeping herself playing the game she loves for as long as possible.

So does she see professional baseball in her future?

"I don't necessarily think that's going to be me," said Burlock. "But I want to get as far as I can so I can keep paving the way for other girls in baseball."