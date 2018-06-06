Toronto's Luminato festival returns, addressing hot-topic social justice issues

The city's Luminato festival has returned with a jam-packed program of 30 national and international theatre, dance and musical events.

The schedule outlines performances running from June 6 to June 24 in venues located across the downtown core.

Kicking off Wednesday night with the political, cabaret-style comedy Riot, the festival's performances will tackle hot-topic human rights issues.

Running from June 20 to June 24, bug is a solo theatre performance exploring issues afflicting Indigenous women. (luminatofestival.com)

"There are so many different issues that are addressed through the work of the festival," Luminato's deputy artistic director Naomi Campbell told CBC's Gill Deacon on Here and Now Wednesday.

Also launching the festival is Swan Lake/Loch na hEala, a contemporary adaptation of the classical ballet.

"It's a moving, sad, gorgeous, beautiful piece of work that will appeal to those who know the story and those who don't," Campbell said.

For anyone on a budget, there are several free events in the lineup this year. One of those events is Instruments of Happiness, a tribute to the late former Beatle George Harrison that will include 100 electric guitarists and between 300 and 400 ukulele students.

Feminism and Black Lives Matter

iWoman is one of the documentaries being shown this year, and aims to reveal the "secret history" of feminist art, according to the film's description.

Another female-focused show is bug, a solo theatre performance described in the schedule as a "reflection on the cycles of abuse and addiction in which too many Indigenous women in contemporary Canada find themselves."

The lineup also includes panels that will address Black Lives Matter, police training and the justice system, and mental health.

Addressing human rights issues

Human rights advocate Amal Clooney is also on the festival's schedule for an exclusive talk on June 22 at Roy Thomson Hall.

"We decided that we wanted someone to speak who could sort of pull some of the human rights issues and the feminist perspective together," Campbell said. "She's going to touch on a real range of subjects."

The international celebrity will be interviewed by her father-in-law, Nick Clooney, and the conversation will provide listeners with a Canadian context to some of her work.