From skyrocketing rent to a weeks-long college strike to the spillover effects of the U.S. presidency and everything in between — 2017 was certainly a year to remember. Here's a look back at some of CBC Toronto's popular stories of the year.

2017 was a year of skyrocketing rents, as one reporter discovered.

In February, CBC Toronto's own Shannon Martin told all when her rent surged overnight. The experience left Martin wondering how everybody else does it.

Readers responded, and the resulting No Fixed Address series revealed a precarious landscape defined by rent-increase loopholes, chronically leaky ceilings and young adults who can't afford to leave the nest.

At the end of the year, it hasn't gotten any better: Toronto's vacancy rate is the lowest it's been in 16 years.

If you're curious — and maybe ready to flee — here's a rundown of rental costs across the country.

And in case the struggle continues into the new year, we've compiled a guide to the year's reporting on renter's woes.

Condos, condos, everywhere, yet not an affordable one-bedroom to be found. (John Rieti/CBC)

A travel ban nixes Nexus cards for some Canadian residents.

Not long into the new presidency, confusion over a partial travel ban to the U.S. for citizens of several Muslim-majority countries led to traveler anxiety around the world.

Here in at home, CBC Toronto broke the story of Canadian residents with citizenship in the affected countries who had their Nexus cards revoked without warning. That prompted a heated discussion in question period at Parliament Hill.

The cards were later reinstated, but some continued to experience problems. Among them, a Toronto man who had his privilege revoked despite a squeaky-clean security check:

The impromptu ban in February caused mayhem for those from one of seven Muslim-majority countries. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

Islamophobia seeps into schools as a religious text is shredded at a board meeting.

A video of someone ripping pages from a Qur'an in protest over students using school space for prayer made its rounds in March, reopening a debate about religious accommodation in public schools.

School board officials and government leaders largely condemned the act, which followed weeks of concern about discriminatory policies south of the border.

The issue came to a head when one man took to YouTube to offer a $1,000 cash reward for videos of students "spewing hate speech during Friday prayers."

Imam Omar Subedar took this picture of a Qur'an destroyed at a Peel District School Board meeting as part of a protest of religious accommodation in school. (Shaykh Omar Subedar/Facebook)

Major workplace changes, including the $15 minimum, cause a ruckus.

In May, Ontario became Canada's second province to adopt a $15 minimum wage, leading corporate bigwigs, small businesses, unions and low-wage workers to erupt in a reactionary cacophony over the hike and other workplace changes introduced by Ontario government.

Erendira Bravo, a Toronto woman juggling four jobs, piped up to tell CBC Toronto readers how she survived on $11.40 an hour. Forced to shun her family to take any shift she could get, "I almost believed I was not human," she said.

Business owners, meanwhile, claimed thousands of jobs could be lost, although critics raised an eyebrow at the prediction.

The minimum wage is poised to rise to $14.00 an hour starting Jan. 1.

For the last twelve years, Erendira Bravo has juggled factory work, cleaning, construction and has also worked as a handywoman at people's homes -- whatever she can, she says, to make ends meet. (CBC)

As summer heats up, so too do racial tensions in a doctor's office.

A man waiting in a Mississauga doctor's office filmed a racially-charged tirade from one woman who demanded treatment by a "white doctor" for her son.

Although the incident stunned Canadians on social media, one Toronto doctor said the woman's behaviour isn't an isolated case.

"A lot of physicians who are visible minorities or have accents that suggest that they're immigrants, they face this," Dr. Nadia Alam said.

A woman was filmed ranting about wanting a "white doctor" to treat her son in a Mississauga clinic. (CBC News / Hitesh Bhardwaj)

Restaurant workers blow the whistle on stolen tips.

Workers at a trio of restaurants owned by culinary superstar Susur Lee spoke out on an illegal method of punishing employees who spilled drinks, punched in a wrong order or simply had the bad luck of a fussy customer.

After staff went public about tip-swiping management, Lee apologized and promised to reimburse the money.

Chef Susur Lee apologized to staff for illegally withholding tips to cover spilled drinks and walkouts. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Solar eclipse mania grips Toronto in August.

A rare confluence of sun, moon and shadow created an astronomical sensation for Torontonians, who dropped everything to watch the sky go dark on an August afternoon. Readers turned to CBC Toronto to find out how they could catch the phenomenon.

The eclipse moved one University of Toronto student to drive across the continent to share the experience with his grandfather, who taught him about cosmic revolutions as a boy and sparked a life-long interest in astrophysics.

A view of the partial solar eclipse from Meadow Glen Park in Mississauga. (Michael Cole/CBC)

Deadly drugs spur action: Toronto gets an unofficial supervised consumption site.

After a spate of opiate overdoses, Toronto harm reduction workers erected a tent in a downtown park, expecting a battle with the city's police.

But given the danger of injecting alone, Toronto police allowed the tent to stay.

Four months later, those volunteers told Metro Morning they've reversed 120 overdoses so far. Overdoses are expected to claim the lives of over 4,000 Canadians this year.

Zoe Dodd, a harm reduction worker who helped open the overdose prevention site, negotiated with Toronto police this summer to allow the unsanctioned site to operate. It's since moved to a heated trailer. (John Lesavage/CBC)

A pile-up turns a highway into an inferno as Toronto looks on in horror.

A truck slammed into the back of another and ignites, sending fireballs pluming into the night sky. Two tankers, brimming with fuel, burned so hot that cars began to melt into the asphalt.

The Highway 400 crash, which killed three and reduced 14 vehicles to a mess of "tangled, twisted metal," was CBC Toronto's most-viewed story of 2017.

Highway 400 was engulfed in flames after a tanker truck lost control. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A province-wide strike leaves students wondering how they'll catch up.

Half a million students across the province were left in limbo during a five-week strike by college staff, a hiatus that culminated in Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne tabling a bill to get faculty back to work.

Once classes resumed, students stressed over a jam-packed exam period.

Ontario's striking college faculty caused regular school schedules to collapse for five weeks this fall. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

And a cast of kooky characters reminds us of the best of Toronto.

Building on a legacy of attention-grabbing Torontonians, new faces joined the ranks of Ikea Monkey this year.

Dart Guy stole Toronto's heart with a hopeful cigarette and loving gaze during the Leafs' playoff bid this spring. Symbolizing the stoic hope of Maple Leafs fans everywhere, Dart Guy earned his moniker and was immortalized in memes and retweets mere hours after being photographed.

Just days later, the infamous Crane Girl was found nonchalantly perched on the end of a pulley hanging more than 30 metres in the air. She was scooped up unharmed by rescue workers, but the mystery of why she climbed the crane endures.

Most recently, Ninja Kid made his mark, wrapping up 2017 with his impressive martial arts prowess.

One Toronto Maple Leafs superfan became a symbol of success and good luck after the Leafs won a double overtime thriller in a playoff match against the Washington Capitals. (Twitter/Sportsnet)