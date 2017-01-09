The city's first homicide victim of the year has been identified as 41-year-old Anthony Earl Smith.

Smith was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after shots rang out near Toronto Community Housing property in Moss Park, in the Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street area.

A post-mortem exam determined Smith's cause of death to be a "penetrating gunshot wound to the chest," Toronto police said in a release Monday.

Homicide Det. Rob North said Sunday that the shooting was "likely not random."

Officers found Smith in medical distress in front of a convenience store around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. He was rushed to St. Michael's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Toronto police taped off an area near Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street after a fatal shooting early Sunday. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Police are searching for at least two suspects in Smith's death. One is described as male, around five-foot-eight, and was last seen fleeing northbound from the area of the shooting. No information was released about the second suspect.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses in the area of the shooting who may have video, or who heard gunshots on Sunday morning, to contact them.