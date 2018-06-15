It's a weekend packed with activities, so expect the usual traffic nightmares

It's shaping up to be another weekend of traffic nightmares for Torontonians with several events planned across the city.

The TTC says it will be adjusting regular service because of events taking place in the city. It says commuters should plan ahead and take public transit, if possible.

In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is also taking place in the city.

The following events and road closures are planned for Saturday:

Toronto Waterfront 10K Race

University Avenue will be closed from the south side of Dundas Street West to the north side of Queen Street West from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m

Lake Shore Boulevard West, (westbound lanes) from west side of Bathurst Street to the east side of British Columbia Drive from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) from east side of British Columbia Drive to the west side of Remembrance Drive from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Taste of Little Italy

College Street between Bathurst and Shaw Streets will remain closed until Monday, June 18 at 3 a.m.

Highland Creek Heritage Festival

Old Kingston Road between Watson Road and Kingston Road, and Morrish Road between Kingston Road and the south side of 226 Morrish Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thrill of the Grill

Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jackman Avenues will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NXNE - North By North East

Yonge Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West (intersection open for traffic to use the Eaton Centre parking garage) and Dundas Square from Yonge Street to O'Keefe Lane will remain closed until Monday, June 18 at 5 a.m.

The TTC says it will be adjusting regular service because of events taking place in the city. (John Rieti/CBC)

Thrill of the Grill

Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jackman Avenues will be closed 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following events and road closures are planned for Sunday:

Journey to Conquer Cancer Run/Walk

University Avenue between Bloor Street West and Wellington Streets will be closed from 8 a.m. until noon. A number of smaller local roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event.

Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Bay Street will be closed on from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

World Partnership Walk

The following closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m: