The eastbound Gardiner Expressway ramp to York, Bay and Yonge streets will be undergoing demolition from Friday to Monday.

Here are the road closures drivers can expect, related to the ramp's removal:

York Street between Queens Quay and Harbour Street, Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. to Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m.

Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard/Harbour Street, from Lower Simcoe Street to Bay Street (including intersection at York Street and Harbour Street) Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. to Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m.

Southbound York Street from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Harbour Street, Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m to Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m.

Commuters should note that only local traffic will be allowed between Harbour Street and Queens Quay Boulevard.

There will be no closures to traffic moving on the westbound of Lake Shore Boulevard.

The city urges the public to be aware that the work will be loud, disruptive and brightly lit.

Extra signs will be put in place to help drivers navigate road closures.

Access to work areas will be restricted for pedestrians and cyclists. Bremner Boulevard, Rees Street and Lower Simcoe Street are the alternate routes commuters are recommended to take.

Replacement ramp expected in 2018

The York-Bay-Yonge off-ramp closed on April 17 to be torn down and replaced with a shorter ramp that takes cars down to Lower Simcoe Street.



A replacement ramp is expected to open in January 2018.



The eight-month closure will mean drivers will have to rely on nearby exits at Spadina and Jarvis.