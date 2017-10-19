The Toronto Raptors are hoping their new battle cry, "North Over Everything," will score a slam dunk with their fans.

As the Raptors come off their most successful two-season run in franchise history, Canada's only NBA team is re-branding itself.

We the North — which has served as the team's slogan since 2014 and branded them as the NBA's northern success story — is extinct.

After last season ended with a second-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, team president Masai Ujiri promised a "culture reset" — and North Over Everything is part of that mission.

NORTH

OVER

EVERYTHING

10.19.17 - The Journey Begins pic.twitter.com/7VHh15wEsi — @Raptors

It's a new season with a new lineup of players for the Raptors, who are tipping off their opening game Thursday night.

"We're trying to be the best Toronto Raptor team that our skill sets allow us to be," said head coach Dwane Casey.

But the new slogan isn't scoring with everyone, as fans delivered mixed reviews ahead of tonight's matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

"That's a little pretentious. We're proud to be the north and I thought 'we' was more encompassing," said Victor Fraser, an artist who has been painting a murale outside the Air Canada Centre for the past 14 years.

Meanwhile, another fan called it "domineering," adding the old slogan was catchier.

"I think 'We the North' is a little more Canadian than 'over everything,'" she said.