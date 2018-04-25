Skip to Main Content
Toronto Raptors GM attends a vigil for the Toronto van attack victims

Toronto Raptors GM attends a vigil for the Toronto van attack victims

Masai Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors general manager, wanted to show support to the victims of Monday afternoon's van attack
Masai Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors general manager, wanted to show support to the victims of Monday afternoon's van attack
