Toronto under 2 weather warnings for rainfall and freezing rain

Toronto is now under rainfall and freezing rain warnings after the city endured a wintry mix of weather on Saturday that included snow and ice pellets.

Environment Canada issued the rainfall warning for Toronto early Sunday, saying a round of heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday night.

Rainfall amounts could be the range of 20 to 25 millimetres.

The federal weather agency says an ice storm is "likely" on Sunday and power outages are possible.

Geoff Coulson, weather preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Sunday that Toronto is facing another slippery day.

Residents should stay home if they don't have to travel because untreated roads could be dangerous, he said.

Coulson said freezing rain is expected to begin in Toronto shortly. He said there will be ice pellets on Sunday morning, but they will change to freezing rain. The pellets could produce an ice buildup of about 10 millimetres.

(Alan Habbick/CBC) Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the freezing rain is expected to turn into rain.

The new warning comes after more than 550 crashes were reported in the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday.

For its part, the city said crews have completed four rounds of salting on Don Valley Expressway, the Gardiner Expressway and Allen Road.

Crews have completed one round of plowing on the Don Valley Parkway.

As for arterial and some collector roads, a third round of salting is underway.

​25 to 35 mm of rain could fall by Monday

According to the forecast, rain could continue into Monday but it is forecast to be lighter.

Environment Canada is predicting that rainfall amounts for Sunday night into Monday could be between 25 to 35 millimetres.

The federal weather said power outages are possible because hours of freezing rain are predicted, but according to Toronto Hydro, widespread outages have not yet occurred in the city.

Up to 500 customers are without power in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood, according to its power outage map.

We are in high alert status as storm continues into tomorrow. Additional crews are ready to respond and a number of crews are on standby. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> —@TorontoHydro

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is urging travellers to check their flight status before they leave home.