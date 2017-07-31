A special weather statement for Toronto calling for "significant rainfall" this evening has ended.
Environment Canada said a persistent thunderstorm moving through eastern parts of the city could see as much as 40 mm of rain in some areas.
It also warned of up to two centimetres of possible hail.
Earlier Monday, parts of Durham Region were under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. Those too have since ended.
SEVERE TSTORM WARNING - Pickering Oshawa S. Durham - winds to 90 km/h + small hail possible; take cover! @CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/lrIJrqS9QN—
