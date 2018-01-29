One year after a lone gunman opened fire on worshippers at a Quebec City mosque, Torontonians gathered to remember the six men who were shot to death, with a message of remembrance and unity against hate.

"Indeed our eyes are shedding tears, our hearts are heavy with sorrow," said Samiya Abdi, speaking at Nathan Phillips Square on the anniversary of the shooting.

Reading aloud the names of the men one by one — Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacem — Abdi made a prayer that none would ever be forgotten.

"We are grieved by your departure, we pray that you are granted peace... May your names always be honoured and remembered."

Gilary Massa said the vigil was an opportunity, not only to mark the tragedy but to join together against the anti-Muslim sentiment.

"Today is also about inviting all Canadians to take a moment to pause, reflect and reiterate our unity against the hate-fuelled and bigoted actions that would seek to divide us," said Massa.

The commemoration, hosted by city councillor Neethan Shan and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), was also attended by Mayor John Tory. It was one of many held across the country marking the anniversary.

Tory said he attended on behalf of all Torontonians to offer comfort and solidarity with the Muslim community in Quebec City and across Canada.

'Life is so short'

"Quite properly we don't spend much time focusing on the religious faith of the people who live beside us or work beside us or ride with us on the TTC," Tory said. "But a great many of them in this city and around the country happen to be Muslim and their lives and their priorities share many common features with those of us who are not Muslim."

Councillor Shan also spoke at the event expressing that the attack needs to be remembered and its underlying factors.

"We go to [a] place of worship to be protected. We go there to be at peace, and this unprecedented attack in the recent Canadian history needs to be remembered," he said.

"Islamophobia is real. Unless we acknowledge the problem, we can not have a solution."

Tonight's vigil near the site of the attack in Quebec City, the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, drew thousands, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume.

Louiza Mahammed-Said, a mother of three who lost her 41-year-old husband, Abdelkrim Hassane, in the attack, spoke at the Quebec City vigil.

"I'm using this opportunity to tell you to take advantage of each moment of your life, to savour each moment with your family, to tell them you love them," she said. "Life is so short and unpredictable. Every January 29th, I hope that we'll remember the victims."

The gunman, 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, will go on trial in March on six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm.