Toronto Public Health warns of measles risk on 3 flights after passenger tests positive

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of the measles in an adult who travelled into Toronto last week.

The individual travelled from Kiev to Berlin and then to Reykjavik, Iceland before arriving at Pearson International airport on May 30.

Passengers on three different flights are being warned of possible exposure to the disease, which is highly contagious:

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS423 from Kiev to Berlin.

Icelandair flight FI529 from Berlin to Iceland.

Icelandair flight FI603 from Reykjavik to Toronto.

Anyone exposed to the virus who has not had two doses of the measles vaccine or who has not had measles in the past is at risk, the public health agency says.

The disease is especially dangerous to infants under the age of one, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who may be exposed is advised to check their immunization and watch for symptoms, including high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

For those who haven't had two doses of the vaccine and were born after 1970, a dose of the vaccine is recommended, but is only effective within three days of exposure to the virus.