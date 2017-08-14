Toronto Public Health says it will soon open an interim safe-injection site amid a spate of overdose deaths in the city.

The move also comes days after harm reduction advocates opened a pop-up supervised-injection site in Moss Park, warning drug users couldn't wait for the city's official sites to open.

Coun. Joe Cressy suggested on Twitter the injection site will open this week.

Our plan to expedite the opening of Federally approved supervised injection services in Toronto this week. https://t.co/q3Ja1f1Rp0 — @joe_cressy

Toronto has been dealing with a spike in the number of overdoses. One recent weekend was marred by the deaths of four people.

"Each of these overdoses, whether fatal or not, represents a son, a daughter, a family member or a friend," said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, in a statement released Monday afternoon.

"This issue is having a devastating impact on people who use drugs, their families, friends and many others who work tirelessly to provide intervention and support for people in crisis."

The health authority didn't say where the facility will be, however it will likely be at one of the three sites already approved by the federal government. The facilities are expected to fully open by the fall.