Toronto Public Health confirms case of hepatitis A at Union Station

Toronto Public Health officials have issued an alert after an employee at the Calii Love kiosk in Union Station tested positive for hepatitis A.

Health authorities are advising anyone who consumed food or beverages there between May 14 and 29, and June 8 and 9, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on any of these dates, that they may have been exposed to the disease.



"An employee of the restaurant has a confirmed case of hepatitis A that was likely acquired during travel to another country," Toronto Public Health (THP) said in a statement Tuesday.

THP said while the risk of getting the infection through consuming food from this kiosk is low, individuals who visited the restaurant during those dates and times should watch for signs and symptoms and practise thorough hand washing.



Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver infection. Symptoms can last a few days to several months.

Common symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea/vomiting, dark urine, stomach pains and jaundice (yellowing of the skin). Most people who are infected recover completely. It is also possible to be infected and not have any symptoms.

Toronto Public Health says it will be holding free hepatitis A vaccination clinics for people who ate or drank at Calii Love kiosk on June 8 and 9. Vaccination clinics will be held in the rotunda of Metro Hall, at 55 John St., on Wednesday, June 13 from 3 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, June 14 from noon to 6 p.m.