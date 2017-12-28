When Maricris Navarro moved to Canada from the Philippines two years ago, not only was she starting new life, she also faced the challenge of having to learn a new language.

But that language wasn't English. Navarro is deaf and while she knew Filipino Sign Language, American Sign Language (ASL) was something very new to her.

"When I first arrived here, I was overwhelmed," she told CBC Toronto.

With the assistance of a Toronto program that has been helping newcomers learn ASL for years, Navarro began to get her confidence back.

The Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada (LINC) offers full-day courses and has taught dozens of immigrants from all over the world how to communicate.

CBC Toronto spoke with Navarro with the help of a a sign language interpreter.

The LINC program runs full time days and teaches students ASL, English writing and math skills. (Rob Krbavac/CBC News)

Navarro recently played a lead role in a performance put on by the centre. It was an experience she says she wouldn't have had the confidence for when she first arrived.

"I surprised myself," Navarro said. "Before I was very nervous and now I have a lot more confidence, especially in ASL."

Since being in the program, she says she's made several friends and hopes that deaf or hearing-impaired newcomers all have the chance to access programs like this when they move to Canada.

'Might be their first language'

Knar Racanelli is Navarro's instructor at the Bob Rumball Centre for the Deaf, teaching facial expressions used in ASL.

She explains that in many cases, students from other countries do not have access to education and therefore never had the opportunity to communicate in their country.

Knar Racanelli is an ASL instructor at Bob Rumball Centre for the Deaf. She says her role is very rewarding, especially when she sees her students become more independent. (Rob Krbavac / CBC News)

"It's really important to emphasize that a lot of individuals who are deaf from other countries have no exposure to education," Racanelli said.

"So it might be their first language that they ever learn officially is ASL."

The ASL class sizes are kept small to make for a better learning environment, but there are around 50 newcomers who are currently participating in the LINC program. It's funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

"Many countries throughout the world have their own sign language which is very different from American Sign Language, Racanelli said.

Racanelli said lessons start with photos of real life experiences like food or objects. She shows the students the sign that goes with that photo and that way the students can learn the relationship between the two concepts. From there the written English vocabulary is introduced.

"For individuals who are older and have late language acquisition it's very difficult for them to learn a new language later in life, but it's really important we give them the opportunity to do that."