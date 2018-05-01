Toronto production of 'Annie' puts family dog in the spotlight

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but 11-year-old Ella nixed that cliche.

Without any experience in theatre or television, the wheaten terrier managed to nab the role of Sandy in the musical production of Annie, which premiered in Toronto last week and which runs at the Ed Mirvish Theatre until June 3.

Owner Gail Kendall told CBC Toronto's Gill Deacon she thought of her dog right away when she saw the casting call.

Ella, who Kendall says is easy-going and great with kids, enjoys a run in the park.

"We sent out some pictures, they came out to visit us, thought she was charming," said Kendall.

Sandy is a scruffy street dog who Annie adopts after escaping from a brutal all-girl orphanage.

"They just wanted [a dog] that obviously would interact with the kids and with the other actors and that's her," she said. "She just loves people."

From the backyard to the stage

As a puppy, Ella was given regular training, but nothing specific for TV or theatre performance, said Kendall.

Now, she spends her evenings running on and off stage, even joining star Isobel Khan, who plays Annie, as she sings the iconic song 'Tomorrow.'

"She's been great, she just rises to the occasion," Kendall said.

During the show Kendall must pass her off from the wing to Khan and then run around to the opposite wing to collect her again.

'It's a little surreal actually,' Kendall says of her experience of seeing her dog on stage.

At the end of the show, Ella has to go by herself on stage meet Annie, which Kendall said hasn't been a problem.

They also had to train Ella to respond to the name 'Sandy'.

"She trusts everyone, she loves them," Kendall said. "I'm really proud of her."

'Rock star' treatment

Since the show began, Ella's enjoyed star treatment — she has her own dressing room, complete with treats and a dog bed so she can relax between scenes.

"The cast and the crew have just treated us like rock stars, which is amazing," said Kendall.

This family-targeted production is a revival of the 1977 Broadway musical, and was brought to Toronto from London, England.

The musical stars Lesley Nicol, the British actress known for her role as Mrs. Patmore in the series Downton Abbey.

Ella is the only Canadian on stage, and she keeps a busy schedule, performing in each of the eight shows per week.

If she's unable to perform in any of the shows, there's a labradoodle waiting in the wings to fill in for her.