The annual Pride parade is one of Toronto's biggest celebrations, drawing tens of thousands of revellers into the city to fête the LGBT community.

About 150 different organizations, businesses and groups are set to participate in the two-hour parade.

This is the first year that Toronto police will not be participating in uniform since the tradition began in 2000.

The Prime Minister and his wife are in town, however, as well as a host of other notable Canadians.

