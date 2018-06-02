Pride 2018: Toronto's LGBT community gets ready to party, but will mourn as well

Toronto Pride celebrations will loudly and proudly carry on, but the city's third annual Pride month won't ignore the many tragedies that have stalked the LGBT community over the past year, according to many people in the Gay Village.

"I think it's going to be a mixed bag of emotions," said this year's Pride Parade grand marshal Haran Vijayanathan, who is also the executive director of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention (ASAAP).

Vijayanathan listed a tally of tragedies, including the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, the missing person-turned-homicide case of Tess Richey, and Alloura Wells, a trans woman who vanished and whose body was found months later.

Haran Vijayanathan, the executive director of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention, is Pride 2018's grand marshal.

"Because we're so involved in the Bruce McArthur situation and understanding the losses of Tess Richey and Alloura Wells and all that stuff that's been happening ... and now we're also working with the families and seeing when their remains are going to be released, it's just a lot right now," he said.

ASAAP was pivotal in pushing for the independent third party probe into how Toronto Police conduct missing persons investigations.

Walking down Yonge Street in the Pride Parade as grand marshal, accompanied by a huge group of fellow Tamil volunteers and supporters inspired by ASAAP's push for change, will be a big moment for Vijayanathan .

The parade will be a colourful celebration as usual but this year, it will be followed by a sea of people wearing black to mourn the alleged victims of Bruce McArthur. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press) "To be honest, it hasn't sunk in yet," he said.

A sea of people wearing black will flood the parade route in a final act commemorating the LGBT community's loss this year, including McArthur's eight alleged victims.

Vijayanathan hopes people keep up the fight for fair treatment of the LGBT community by police and other city institutions.

"If we continue having the conversations we're having right now going into Pride after Pride is over, that will be the true success."

Rainbow after the storm

Victoria Glencross Palmer is sober for Pride this year and she's looking forward to spending time helping out in the sober area and meeting new people. (Ali Chiasson/CBC)

For the most part Pride will be what's it's been for decades — a celebration. Festivities will go on day and night for all ages and all people.

Victoria Glencross Palmer remembers Pride in the 80s and 90s, which she says was a very different experience.

"It didn't have the Dyke March, it didn't have the Trans March," she said.

And the way she'll be experiencing Pride this year is going to be different too, after recently kicking a substance abuse addiction.

"So I'm going to come out and volunteer in the sober area and we're going to have a really good time."

But Glencross Palmer says there's one thing that has never changed about Pride — its message.

"Pride is about everybody, [anti]bullying and being accepted," she said, adding that the theme of how police interact with the LGBT community is as important as ever.

'I hear it's very bright'

Adele Franklin moved to the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood a couple of months ago from East Africa and she says she can't wait for her new friends to show her around. (Ali Chiasson/CBC)

Adele Franklyn moved to the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood a couple of months ago after growing up in East Africa.

Her roommate is going to show her around the month long festival.

"I've heard it's very eventful and bright," said Franklyn.

But what inspires her the most is learning more about about the different community and advocacy groups here in Toronto.

"A lot of the people I love very much are in the LGBT community and I feel like I want to give back towards them."

New to town, new to Pride

Harry Dernie and Laura Brocklebank recently moved to the area from the UK and they already enjoy how colourful the neighbourhood is. (Ali Chiasson/CBC)

Harry Dernie and Laura Brocklebank are also new to town, having recently moved here from the UK. This will be their first Pride too.

"It's just going to be a good time, I think," said Dernie, who already enjoys the energy of the neighbourhood.

"The bars are always packed. It's really happening here," he said.

Brocklebank says coming from a small town, she's excited to see people able to freely express themselves.

"This is a chance for people like us to join in and see what it's all about," she said.