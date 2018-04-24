LATEST UPDATES:

10 dead, 15 hospitalized after Monday afternoon van attack.

Police seeking help from the public to identify victims.

Alek Minassian, 25, arrested and named as alleged driver of the van.

Minassian expected to appear in court at 10 a.m. ET.

Federal public safety minister said Monday that events "do not appear to be connected in any way to national security."

Police say the probe into a deadly attack on a busy Toronto street is going to take time as investigators appeal for information to aid them in efforts to identify victims and determine a motive.

The attack began at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue around 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday and ended with an arrest about a half-hour later. In that time, the driver of the white rental van managed to travel several blocks south, plowing into pedestrians and causing panic along the way.

"We're all putting our pieces together to see exactly what we have," Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said Monday night as he confirmed that the death toll had risen to 10, with 15 more injured.

On Monday night, Saunders told reporters at his evening briefing that with respect to the dead, "the majority [of victims] are not identified right now."

He said the attack "definitely appeared deliberate" but what motivated it is less clear.

View an interactive map of Yonge Street to see how authorities reacted immediately after the attack

More details are expected later today. The accused, Alek Minassian, is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. ET.

A resident of the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, Minassian was not known to police, Saunders said.

The 25-year-old was detained in connection with the attack after a tense standoff with police in which Minassian appeared to be trying to provoke the officer into shooting him.

Minassian, who is listed on his LinkedIn profile as a college student, appears to have been brought into custody without serious injury.

The suspect in the Toronto van attack is 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian. He's expected to appear in court today at 10 a.m. ET. (Alek Minassian/LinkedIn)

Garry Clement, a former RCMP superintendent and current CEO of Clement Advisory Group, told CBC's As It Happens that he thinks the officers involved "deserve to be commended because they they demonstrated a lot of restraint."

Saunders said officers in Toronto are taught to use as "little force as possible in any given situation."

The chief couldn't say exactly what was in the man's hand, but said there's no indication the man had a gun when he was arrested.

He praised his officers for their efforts, saying police were working extra hours and focusing on priority calls as the investigation unfolds.

When asked if the city is safe, Saunders said: "Yes, the city is safe."

Major investigation

Part of the investigation will involve trying to understand what prompted someone to turn a rental van into a weapon.

Kenneth Wu, one of many people who saw the van on the move, told CBC News he saw the van strike a woman and then locked eyes with the driver.

"As soon as he passed my car, he turned around and looked at me face-to-face," Wu said. "That's when I saw he was a very angry and scared young guy."

Saunders said police are still investigating — and collaborating with provincial and federal counterparts — as they work at the scene, gather information and talk to witnesses.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Monday that the "events that happened on the street behind us are horrendous but they do not appear to be connected in any way to national security, based on the information available at this time."

Goodale was in Toronto for a meeting of G7 security ministers, who are expected to discuss the issue of unsecured public spaces, or so-called soft targets.

'Pure carnage'

The attack shook the city, but for many who are from the area, it hit particularly hard.

Colin Gervais, who lives in the neighbourhood of the attack, came out to pay his respects.

"It could have been me, easily."

Police are seen near the damaged van in Toronto. Chief Mark Saunders says investigators want to hear from witnesses to the attack, which occurred over a busy stretch of road. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

Racha Tfaili, another area resident, said the attack made her nervous — and sad for those who have lost loved ones.

"I couldn't believe that it was basically at our doorstep," she said. "Our hearts are with all of the families who lost somebody today."

On Monday, acting EMS supervisor John Flengas described the scene as "pure carnage."

Sunnybrook Hospital, which accepted many of the injured, said "our thoughts are with all those affected by today's tragic incident."

"We would like to thank all first responders, our health system partners, and the many teams in our hospital for their tremendous work today.

Anyone missing a friend or family member is asked to call Toronto Police at 416-808-8085.