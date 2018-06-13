Detectives to provide new details in 2016 double shooting that killed a skateboarder and a father

Homicide detectives have posted a $50,000 reward in an attempt to obtain information about suspects in an unsolved double-fatal shooting in a Kensington Market-area lounge nearly two years ago.

Det. Steve Henkel provided new details in the deaths of a former professional Toronto skateboarder, Justin Bokma, and a father of two, Lafrance "Frank" Matthews, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Toronto police headquarters.

​The shooting happened in what police called an "illegal" lounge above a bar on College Street near Augusta Avenue, a few blocks west of Spadina Avenue, in the early hours of Canada Day 2016.

Bokma, 42, had been working as a doorman at the after-hours lounge when he intervened in an altercation, trying to disarm a gunman. Both Bokma and Matthews, 41, were fatally shot.

The Canada Day shooting took place in what police have called an 'illegal' lounge on College Street near Augusta Avenue, just west of Spadina Avenue. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Bokma was pronounced dead inside the lounge, while Matthews was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to paramedics and police.

Two other men injured in the shooting, aged 34 and 45, made their own way to hospital later that morning with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least 2 suspects, no arrests

At the time, police did not release any information about suspects. It is still unclear if any of the victims or shooters knew one another.

Detectives believed they were looking for two or three armed men who fled the scene on foot. They said at least 30 people were at the lounge when shots were fired and urged witnesses to come forward with information.

Bokma dominated Toronto's skateboard scene in the 1990s and early 2000s, and later helped kids learn the sport.

"He was a hero to all sorts of young skateboarders because he was famous for that earlier in his life," his friend Richard Lett previously told CBC Toronto.

Matthews was a beloved father of two children, a boy and a girl both under the age of 10, and he was a bartender at Einstein Cafe and Pub, located across the street from the University of Toronto.

Spike in gun violence

The news conference comes a day after Toronto police launched Project Red Brick, a new initiative aiming to stomp out increasing levels of gun violence in the downtown core.

Like other major cities in the country, Toronto has seen a spike in shootings and gang-related violence in recent years.

In 2017, the city reported 594 shooting victims — more than double the number in 2014.

Gun violence has been rising since 2015. Here's a breakdown of the number of shootings and victims since then, based on Toronto police stats:

2015: 288 shootings, 429 victims.

288 shootings, 429 victims. 2016: 407 shootings, 581 victims.

407 shootings, 581 victims. 2017: 395 shootings, 594 victims.

Toronto police Supt. Tony Riviere explained Project Red Brick's goal is to analyze past incidents of gun violence and "[try] to come up with a way of stymieing and suppressing that behaviour to ensure that we have a peaceful summer."