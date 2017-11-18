Toronto police say an 18-year-old man of no fixed address is wanted for second degree murder in the stabbing death of a man near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West earlier this week.

Det. Rob North, a member of Toronto Police Service's homicide squad, urged Christopher Enrique Gordon to hire a lawyer and turn himself in to police. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

North told reporters on Saturday that Gordon, who has ties to Barrie, Ont., allegedly stabbed David Blacquiere, 54, of Angus, Ont. on Tuesday at around 11:50 a.m. Gordon is known to police.

The stabbing occurred in a Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot at 1995 Weston Rd.

Gordon is described as 150 lbs., with his hair in corn rows. He was last seen in the area of 2222 Weston Rd., wearing dark clothes. He goes by the nicknames "Lefty" and "Mikey."

David Blacquiere, 54, of Angus, Ont. was killed in a stabbing near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West on Tuesday. (TPS)

North said police are also looking for a white man who exchanged brief words with Gordon just before the stabbing and a second suspect who is wanted for helping Gordon leave the scene and leave a second scene.

The white man, considered a person of interest, was wearing a two-toned brown jacket and dark pants. He is urged to call police.

North said police are also looking for Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, of Toronto.

McFarquhar is wanted for: accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice, and failure to comply recognizance. North said the second scene was at 2222 Weston Rd.

Suspect, victim arrived at scene in same car

North said Gordon and Blacquiere arrived at the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot in the same car.

"We believe they have some sort of relationship. I'm not going into that relationship because it's going to form part of the evidence, we believe, once Mr. Gordon is arrested," he said.

Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, of Toronto is wanted for: accessory after the fact to murder; attempting to obstruct justice; and failure to comply recognizance. (Toronto Police Service)

North also declined to say whether he believes drugs are involved and to comment on a possible motive for the stabbing.

In a news release, police said they were called to a scene near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Blacquiere in medical distress.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in an emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

Blacquiere is Toronto's 54th homicide of the year. Gordon is believed to have been living in Toronto before the stabbing.

North said investigators have spoken to witnesses and obtained video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information or who was in the parking lot at the time or who knows Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.

Tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).