Toronto police say the death of a man found without vital signs in an east end apartment building is considered suspicious.

Police said they were called to an apartment building on Wakunda Place, near O'Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue, after 9:30 p.m. for unknown trouble.

When officers arrived at a unit, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The age of the man has not been released. Police have not released any information on suspects.