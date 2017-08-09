Three Toronto police officers have been found not guilty in a sexual assault case involving a female parking enforcement officer during a night of partying in 2015.

In a decision handed down Wednesday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy said she found the complainant's testimony inconsistent and at times implausible.

Leslie Nyznik, Sameer Kara and Joshua Cabero, all officers at 51 Division, were accused of having non-consensual sex with the complainant at a downtown hotel in January 2015. Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

BREAKING: Justice Molloy: Acquits 3 police officers, says "Given the frailties of (complainants) evidence." she finds them not guilty — @chrisgloverCBC

The complainant had alleged she was assaulted multiple times after a night out with alcohol consumption involved.

She testified her memory was spotty and that she was unable to move or talk as she allegedly was assaulted at a downtown hotel.

But the judge said: "I cannot be sure what happened in that hotel room," explaining that the Crown had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the complainant did not consent or was incapable of consenting.

Molloy also touched on a critical piece of evidence for the defence — security video footage that showed the complainant walking normally into the hotel while talking with two of the accused officers.

"Her symptoms are inconsistent with objective video footage," said Molloy.

The judge's decision was met by an audible "yes" by several people in the courtroom when it was read aloud.

There was an audible "yes" from supporters of the 3 officers when justice found them not-guilty of sexual assault against female colleague. — @chrisgloverCBC

Defence lawyer Harry Black, who represented Const. Leslie Nyznik, said the decision means his client is "vindicated."

"He looks forward to getting his life back, as does his family," said Black.