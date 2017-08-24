Three new Toronto police deputy chiefs made their debut on Thursday.

Toronto Police Services Chief Mark Saunders officially welcomed Staff Supt. Peter Yuen, Supt. Barbara McLean, and Insp. Shawna Coxon to his command team at a Toronto Police Services Board meeting.

"Today is a great day for @TorontoPolice!" Saunders tweeted.

Andy Pringle, chair of the Toronto Police Services Board, said in a news release that the three were chosen from a "pool of exceptional candidates."

Pringle said the trio are "excellent police leaders," and combined, they have expertise in community policing, human resources, diversity and inclusion, fiscal responsibility, mentorship and strategic management.

"These are three innovative and inspirational leaders who will help move the Toronto Police Service forward in a progressive way as we modernize and transform, finding ways to best serve the public and meet the expectations of our community," Pringle said.

All 3 with Toronto police for 20 years or more

Yuen, a member of the Toronto police for 30 years, was the staff superintendent in charge of corporate risk management, an area that includes professional standards, legal services and the Toronto Police College.

Yuen was unit commander of several divisions, a trainer at the collage and an investigator of organized crime. He has expertise in the area of Asian organized crime and serves as senior adviser to the police East and South Asian internal support networks.

McLean, a member of the Toronto police for 28 years, was a superintendent and unit commander at 54 and 55 Divisions, where she led a team on community safety and customer service. She was a unit commander at the Toronto Police College and an investigator of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Mclean was the transformation lead on the police's human resources modernization project. She volunteers with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and is the founder and a senior adviser of the police's LGBT internal support network.

Honoured & excited to be announced as a @Torontopolice Deputy w/@SSuptPeterYuen & @tpsmclean today! #Toronto #the6ix pic.twitter.com/zHaTs1nyHq — @ShawnaCoxon

Coxon, a member of the Toronto police for 20 years, was an inspector with strategy management, where she led a team focused on change management for the transformational task force recommendations.

Coxon was a frontline police officer and supervisor, and held a number of investigative roles, including as a professional standards investigator and a human rights advocate. She helped to implement the police cybercrime team, its internal support networks and to organize the first police-led racially biased policing conference.