Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly spat on someone on a TTC bus.
Police say they received a call for an assault on Eglinton Avenue West, near Lascelles Boulevard, back on Oct. 27.
They allege two people had a verbal dispute on a TTC bus. The male suspect allegedly spat in the other person's face before leaving the bus.
The male suspect is described as late 30s to early 40s, with short receding black hair and a dark coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).