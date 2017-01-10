Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly spat on someone on a TTC bus.

Police say they received a call for an assault on Eglinton Avenue West, near Lascelles Boulevard, back on Oct. 27.

They allege two people had a verbal dispute on a TTC bus. The male suspect allegedly spat in the other person's face before leaving the bus.

This is the suspect police allege spat on someone on a TTC bus in October. (Toronto Police)

The male suspect is described as late 30s to early 40s, with short receding black hair and a dark coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).