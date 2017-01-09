Police are trying to track down a man wanted for aggravated assault after he allegedly kicked and punched someone while wearing an Angry Birds costume.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 30, 2016 — the day before Halloween — and police are now asking the public for any information or video footage they may have.

0109 10:51 Pol Seek Asst W/ Angry Birds Aggravated Asslt Invst, Que...& Peter St Area https://t.co/L2XYDg4JHh — @TorontoPolice

Police say a 24-year-old man was walking eastbound on Queen Street West, near Peter Street, with some friends when they were approached by a man wearing an Angry Birds outfit — Angry Birds is a popular video game and media franchise.

When the 24-year-old commented on the man's costume, police said, the suspect allegedly turned around and knocked him to the ground before kicking and punching him.

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Toronto police haven't provided a detailed description of the Angry Birds costume, but said the man was between five-foot-ten and six-feet-tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).