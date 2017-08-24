Toronto police say they're looking into several cases of homeowners being defrauded by individuals posing as roofers.

They say that since March, five cases of alleged fraud have been reported to them from a region east of the downtown core.

In two cases, police allege the suspects knocked on the doors of homeowners and told them their roof needed repairs, took payment in advance, but never actually fixed anything.

0824 06:02 Roofing Fraud Invsts, Man And Woman Wanted https://t.co/uZsVArwARe — @TorontoPolice

Police say two other homeowners refused to pay the suspects for fear of a scam.

And in one case, two suspects allegedly took cash to repair a roof, but then claimed they'd overcharged the homeowner and pulled out a debit machine.

Police say in that case once the homeowner typed in her PIN, the suspects grabbed her debit card and ran off.

Police say they are looking for a man and a woman.