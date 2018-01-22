Toronto police partner with Ryerson University for lessons in 'bias avoidance'

Toronto police have announced a new partnership with Ryerson University that will see the school offer courses to city cops.

Police say the university has designed a new course on diversity and "bias avoidance" specifically for officers, and members of the force will also be able to enrol in existing courses at the school.

The force says officers will be able to earn credits toward university certificates, diplomas and degrees through the program.

It says the partnership will "augment" the existing Toronto Police College—not replace it.

Police say the connection to Ryerson will ensure that existing courses meet the standards of the "broader community".

They say the partnership will also facilitate research opportunities for both the university and the police service.

The program is part of a broader initiative to modernize policing in Toronto that the service began implementing last year.