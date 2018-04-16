More details on dead man in photo linked to Bruce McArthur serial murder case to be released Monday

Toronto police are slated to release more details on the mystery man in a photograph found on alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur's computer during their investigation Monday morning.

A grisly photograph of an unidentified deceased man, believed by homicide investigators to be the eighth victim of the 66-year-old landscaper, was released last month.

This was a rare move lead investigator Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga described as a "last resort" in hopes that a member of the public could identify the middle-aged bearded man to bring closure to his family and friends.

Since then, police said they received some 500 tips that yielded more than 70 possible identities. Investigators worked to narrow this down to 22.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga released a photo of a deceased man believed to have been killed by Bruce McArthur last month. (David Donnelly/CBC)

They identified the man on Thursday but haven't yet released the name.

It remains unclear how the man was identified or where he was from. But Idsinga confirmed last week the man may not be from Toronto, adding investigators had been following up with some international agencies in relation to the man's photo.

McArthur faces 7 counts of 1st-degree murder

McArthur is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of seven men, many of whom were known to frequent Toronto's Gay Village area.

The charges relate to the deaths of Selim Esen, 44, Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40. None of the charges against McArthur have been tested in court.

While Idsinga has an idea of how at least some of McArthur's alleged victims were killed, he said investigators have been unable to definitively determine the cause of death in each case.

A police source previously told CBC Toronto the image of the dead man was among a cache of pictures of alleged victims found on McArthur's computer. Idsinga has refused to confirm that information.

McArthur is currently being held at the Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke.

Victims in the alleged serial killer case are: Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (CBC/Toronto Police Service)

Since his mid-January arrest, the probe into his life has grown larger.

The number of properties to be searched more than doubled, last week, jumping to 75 pieces of both public and private property. This includes McArthur's own apartment in the city's Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood and a number of homes where he did landscaping work.

Police, at the time, also announced they are now investigating 15 cold cases between 1975 and 1997. This is a period when 14 gay men were brutally killed in Toronto's downtown after leaving bars popular in the LGBT community. Half of those cases remain unsolved.

There is currently no evidence to connect the cases to McArthur, but Idsinga has said he "wouldn't be surprised" if he is linked to more killings.

"We really don't know how deep this is going to go. We just don't know yet," Idsinga previously said.

Investigators are expected to release more details, including the identity of the man and potential further criminal charges, during a news conference at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. ET.