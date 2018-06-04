Toronto police probe officer and PC candidate who appeared to threaten voter over debate attendance

Toronto police have launched an investigation into an officer who, as a Progressive Conservative candidate in the upcoming Ontario election, appears to have used threatening language in an email to would-be constituents.

Mark Pugash, spokesperson for the force, confirmed that the probe is underway to CBC Toronto on Monday morning. The force's professional standards unit is conducting the investigation.

The probe relates to an email that the NDP flagged to media early Monday that appears to be sent by Roshan Nallaratnam, PC candidate in the GTA riding of Scarborough Guildwood.

According to the NDP, Nallaratnam was responding via email to a voter's question about why he wasn't attending election debates.

The email from the voter is written in Tamil, and Nallaratnam's response is in English.

"F--ker don't do nasty campaign against me," Nallaratnam allegedly wrote. "I will teach the lesson after election."

The email was sent to nearly 100 people, according to the NDP news release.

Nallaratnam was standing next to Ford at a campaign event Monday morning when the PC leader was asked about the email.

"I haven't seen that," Doug Ford replied, adding that "elections get heated and we're staying positive."

He went on to say that priorities for Scarborough residents include transit, lower gas prices and income taxes.

Asked a follow-up question about whether the email comments are of concern, Ford replied:

"I will have to look into that and get back to you."

A spokesperson for Ford's campaign told CBC Toronto later Monday morning that she is looking into the issue and would follow up.

Ford 'must personally remove' candidate, Liberals say

Late Monday morning, Deb Matthews, Liberal campaign co-chair, called on Ford to dismiss Nallaratnam as a candidate.

"Allegations of intimidation and retribution by a member of our police services and a candidate for high office need to be taken with the utmost seriousness. It is incumbent on Ford to demonstrate his standards," Matthews said in a statement.



"Doug Ford hand-picked Nallaratnam to be his candidate. Now he must personally remove him."