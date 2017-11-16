There is a renewed push to equip Toronto police officers with naloxone kits after a report revealed a significant jump in overdose-related 911 calls so far in 2017.

October's monthly statistical briefing contains updated numbers on calls to police concerning what the service calls "emotionally disturbed persons."

It will be reviewed by the Toronto Police Services Board on Thursday.

While the total number of emotionally disturbed person calls only increased by two per cent from 2016 to 2017, the number of overdose calls increased by 28 per cent over the same period.

As of October, police responded to 2,120 overdose calls as opposed to 1,650 at this time in 2016.

However, despite ongoing calls from the Toronto Police Association (TPA) to equip officers with naloxone — a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — Toronto police officers still do not carry the injectors.

"We hope that it's going to encourage the debate, to make something happen," said TPA president Mike McCormack of the latest statistics.

Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack says officers want naloxone included in their standard equipment. (CBC)

He says officers in the downtown core and around the Entertainment District have been especially vocal about receiving the kits.

"We want to make sure our people, if there's a potential to make a difference or save a life, have that equipment," he said, adding that the drug could also be used to save an officer who comes into contact with potent opiates such as fentanyl.

'They should carry it'

Along with the TPA, medical professionals and harm reduction workers have also been calling for naloxone kits to become more widely available.

"It is clear that because more and more overdoses are happening, it's much more likely that police will be in contact with people that overdose ," said Dr. Bernard Le Foll, a drug addiction specialist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Le Foll said the number of opioid overdoses and deaths has risen sharply over the past two years, and he was unsurprised by the matching increase in calls to police.

CAMH addiction specialist Dr. Bernard Le Foll said he sees no reason why officers should not carry naloxone. (CAMH)

"I don't see any reason why they could not carry it," he said.

Harm reduction worker Zoe Dodd calls the 28 per cent jump "huge," but adds that the number of people calling police is likely just one third of the total number of overdoses happening in the city.

"A lot of us in the community still believe that police should not be the first to arrive ... so that people feel more comfortable with calling," she said, citing fears of drug users about possible prosecution. "But if police are going to arrive then they need to carry naloxone and be able to reverse an overdose."

No change expected

If naloxone kits are provided to police, McCormack says the force will need to create clear policies and guidelines for its use, including an update to rules laid out by the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario's police watchdog.

Ultimately, the decision will lie with the Toronto Police Service and the city, though neither has shown an indication that a change is coming.

"To my understanding there has been no move to equip officers with naloxone," said police spokesperson Meaghan Gray, adding that police officers are generally not the first to arrive on scene after an overdose call.

"In many cases these are medical calls for service that would go to Toronto paramedics first."