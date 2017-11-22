Toronto police say a man is facing seven charges after two officers were slightly injured on Tuesday while they were attending to an assault call in East York.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said officers were called to Dawes Road and Gower Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue, at about 4:07 p.m. The situation was believed to be domestic.

In a tweet, police said a man attacked a woman, then he fled from the scene and returned a short time later. Officers searched the area on foot for the man and located him.

'A fight ensued'

Brister said the officers, both from 55 Division, tried to speak with the man.

"A fight ensued," he said.

The injuries to the officers were non-life threatening. One officer suffered puncture wounds and lacerations, while the other suffered minor injuries to the body, Brister said.

Both were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

The man suffered what police called "superficial" injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Brister said a man is facing the following charges: three counts of assault, uttering death threats, weapons dangerous and attempted murder.