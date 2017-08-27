Toronto police say an officer in plainclothes was slightly injured when he tried to stop a motorist who had appeared to be stunt driving in North York early Sunday.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the incident occurred in a plaza parking lot near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West in 31 Division at 12:49 a.m.

The officer's foot was injured but the injury is considered minor. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"A number of tests were conducted. It was determined that he had no broken bones and that he had soft tissue injuries. He'll limp, but he'll make a full recovery," Hopkinson said. "He's going to be okay."

Driver ran over officer's foot

The injury occurred after two officers in plainclothes stopped their unmarked car to talk to three drivers who were allegedly stunt driving in the parking lot.

The officers approached the vehicles on foot. When they went over to the vehicles, they were parked.

Hopkinson said the officers approached the driver's side of one of the cars, identified themselves as police officers, and indicated they wanted to investigate.

That driver immediately fled the scene, running over one officer's foot as he sped away.

Hopkinson said police are seeking a four-door white car with tinted windows. A more specific description, with a licence plate number, was not available.

Police are looking for security camera video from the plaza and dashboard camera video from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident.

"This investigation is ongoing," Hopkinson said.