Toronto police fire officer after 11-year suspension, but appeal keeps him on payroll

After 11 years on paid suspension, Toronto police Const. Ioan-Florin Floria has been fired, but the officer will likely remain on the force's payroll thanks to a speedy appeal.

Debra Preston, who oversaw Floria's disciplinary hearing as Toronto police superintendent, but who is now retired, delivered her decision at the service's headquarters on Monday morning.

Preston found Floria guilty last year of four counts of professional misconduct: two counts of discreditable conduct, and one count each of insubordination and breach of confidence.

Defence lawyer Leo Kinahan said they would appeal. A police prosecutor confirmed this would keep Floria on the police payroll.

The tribunal heard testimony in 2016 from a man, whose identity is protected by a publication ban. Going by his initials, S.T., he told the tribunal that he contacted Floria, someone he knew socially, in late 2005 after he was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and released for a ransom. The police tribunal ruled that Floria told S.T. not to report the kidnapping, and said he would investigate the kidnapping himself.

Preston said Monday that Floria's investigation was off the books and inadequate.

S.T.'s purported kidnapping has never been solved.

The tribunal also found that Floria had made repeated unauthorized police database queries, and learned of a second kidnapping in 2005.

Floria did not report this kidnapping to his police colleagues until he was asked to help investigate the crime.