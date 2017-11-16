Toronto police issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying a constable with their drug squad died of a fentanyl overdose in April.

Const. Michael Thompson was found in his home in medical distress on April 10, police say. He was rushed to hospital, where he died three days later.

Police say the quantity of fentanyl in his system was too large to have been caused by contact with the drug.

"It is always a difficult time when we lose a member of the Toronto Police Service, regardless of the circumstances," the statement reads. "It's even more difficult when the circumstances of a specific loss leave us with more questions than answers."

More to come

