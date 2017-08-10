Toronto police will recruit 80 new constables this year, the Toronto Police Services Board said in a statement, effectively lifting its hiring freeze.

The board said police will take on the new recruits because the force is experiencing slightly more retirements and departures than projected by the Transformational Task Force.

The task force tabled a series of changes to the force in "The Way Forward" report earlier this year in an effort to bolster community relations.

As a part of its modernization strategy, reviews of staffing levels at divisions, within uniform and civilian supervisor roles and the force's communications operations will take place, the board said.

Last month, The Toronto Police Association (TPA) said officers were at a "breaking point," and alluded to a "crisis in staffing levels."

Previously, both Mayor John Tory and Chief Mark Saunders denied that the force was in a crisis, but the mayor noted new hires were necessary due to more retirements and departures than anticipated.

The timeline of the hires was not specified.

The hiring and promotion freeze was implemented in January 2016.