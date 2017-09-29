The Toronto Police Service says it is very proud to welcome a new police mount, Invictus, on Friday morning.

The six-year-old horse from Edmonton was named in recognition of all the men and women who have fought for Canada in world wars, and to commemorate the Invictus Games being staged in Toronto honouring injured soldiers and veterans from across the globe.

Invictus is two months into his training and is expected to join full-time service in six months.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders tries to pat the newest horse in the force, Invictus. (Const. Victor Kwong/Toronto Police Service)

He is the second horse to be named after a military effort. The first was Bunny, named after the only horse to survive the First World War.

Despite the rain, Toronto Police spokesperson Sandra Buckler says the energy at Fort York was very "positive and upbeat."

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and Deputy Chief Jim Ramner were in attendance, along with Invitus Games CEO MIchael Burns and Team Canada competitor Adrienne Stickley.