A Montreal man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing of a transgender woman in a Montreal apartment is in custody in Toronto.

Jean Edens Lindor, 24, was arrested without incident in Scarborough on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Montreal homicide detectives told Toronto police that they believed a suspect in the stabbing had fled to Toronto.

The Toronto police's fugitive squad was told about the case and began its own investigation.

"We have him," Hopkinson said.

Suspect to be handed over to Montreal police

Hopkinson declined to say exactly where Lindor was arrested. He said Lindor will be handed over to Montreal police and is expected to appear in Montreal courtroom. He was not armed at the time.

"There were no problems during his arrest. No one was harmed. He was not harmed," he said.

Police forces in different jurisdictions will collaborate to make arrests, Hopkinson said.

"In order to keep our communities safe, where threats are received and perceived, from a number of outlying sources, you have to work with other policing communities. People who commit crime don't stay in an area. They travel," he said.

"We have to have good lines of communication in order to protect our communities."

Montreal police had last week issued a warrant for Lindor's arrest on a second-degree murder charge, authorized by the Quebec Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

A family member identified the victim of the stabbing as Sisi Thibert. (Sisi Thibert/Facebook)

Montreal police said the fatal stabbing occurred in an apartment in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in the early morning hours on Monday, Sept. 18.

A family member has identified the victim as 26-year-old Sisi Thibert.

Her death is Montreal's 17th homicide of the year.