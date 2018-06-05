Toronto constable facing misconduct charge after copping to drinking on duty

A Toronto police constable accused of drinking on the job and calling dispatch with slurred speech has been charged with misconduct.

The officer, who is with 23 Division, was suspended with pay shortly after the January incident. He appeared at a police tribunal on Tuesday.

A notice of hearing released by police states the officer has admitted to drinking while on duty.

The constable is charged with violating the Police Services Act by being unfit for duty while working on Jan. 28, 2018. The officer allegedly started drinking while he was on "perimeter detail" at an address in northwest Etobicoke at the same time as other officers were chasing a suspect on foot.

Multiple sources told CBC Toronto that the man was guarding a home with a dead body inside, but neither police nor the notice of hearing confirms that.

The officer then returned to the station — the charge does not say how, but sources say he drove his police cruiser — where he allegedly continued to drink in the parking lot.

The officer then called police dispatch with "slurred" speech that prompted concern he was in medical distress, the document says.

Another officer found the accused near the accused's marked scout car shortly after and brought him into the station.

Initially, when CBC Toronto contacted police to confirm details of the incident, officials denied the constable had been drinking on duty and said he was taken to hospital to be treated for severe symptoms of influenza.

According to Ontario's most recent Sunshine List, the constable earned about $113,000 in 2017.

The incident came days after two officers allegedly ate edible marijuana while on duty. Those officers are now facing criminal charges.