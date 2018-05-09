Two separate investigations are underway into the leak of a photo of Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna in a holding cell after he was arrested and charged with assault on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, a CCTV camera image that showed the 23-year-old reclining in his cell with legs outstretched emerged in a Global News story.

Asked about the leak, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC News the professional standards unit is investigating.

Hopkinson said he didn't want to comment further and possibly jeopardize the investigation.

"I'm not going to go into this because it's not standard. It's not something that happens all the time. It's actually quite rare," he said. Police also didn't comment on when the investigation is expected to conclude.

Police have said little about Osuna's charge and would not confirm whether it pertained to domestic assault.

Osuna was released and is due back in court at Old City Hall on June 18 and has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Ontario's privacy commissioner has also confirmed it is looking into "the alleged unauthorized disclosure of a CCTV image" of Osuna.

The investigation is one of two that Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish said are being investigated Wednesday.

The other relates to the alleged unauthorized disclosure of police documents by a member of the Peel Regional Police relating to the 2016 arrest of three people over possible cocaine possession.

The commissioner provided no other details.