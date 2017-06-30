The Toronto police got three new recruits today.

Blue Jay, Chief Blair and Russell are the newest members of the Toronto Police Service Mounted Unit. Each horse is named after something or someone who has had a special connection to the police service in this city.

They were welcomed into the unit in a special ceremony that included cutting the forelock of hair that hangs down between their eyes.

Chief Mark Saunders called the mounted unit the "rock stars of policing."

"Everywhere they go everybody lights up," said Saunders. "They're like magnets to the community. They are bridge builders."

Const. Joel Houston, who was responsible for choosing and training the horses, said the tradition of cutting the forelock comes from cavalry units of the past. A long forelock meant the horse was not trained and, unless you were an experienced rider, you knew to stay off that animal.

These horses had two years of training for the stress and noise of downtown Toronto. Staff Sgt. Graham Queen said all three were introduced slowly into the city environment, eventually convincing the horses that loud noises, traffic and large groups of people would not hurt them.

Meet the new recruits

Blue Jay

Paul Beeston, former president of the Toronto Blue Jays, was on hand to induct Blue Jay into the force.

Beeston said the relationship between the Blue Jays and the Toronto police has always been a close one, with the mounted unit acting as crowd control outside the games.

This is the second horse the team has donated to the unit. The first Blue Jay was given in 2014, but that horse developed health issues and was taken out of service.

"Right from the very beginning, in 1977, we've worked very closely with the police," Beeston said. "It's our way of showing our appreciation to say what they mean to us."

Chief Blair

Former police chief, now MP, Bill Blair said when he was in charge he often resisted the temptation to name things after people because "people come and go in our business."

But Blair said he was honoured to have one of the newest members of the force as his namesake.

"I admire the history and service of the mounted police," said Blair. "Just to have that animal named after me is something I'm proud of."

Former Toronto police chief Bill Blair snips the forelock of his namesake horse during an induction ceremony. (Petar Valkov/CBC)

Russell

The last horse to be inducted on Friday morning was named after Sgt. Ryan Russell, who died in the line of duty in 2011.

His son, Nolan, met the horse when it first came to the city to be trained. Today he snipped a lock of Russell's hair to officially welcome him as a member of the mounted unit.

Ryan Russell's father, Glen, said he was thrilled to have the horse join the department.

"I feel there's a part of Ryan there in that horse," Russell said.