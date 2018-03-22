The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who had been missing since Sunday. (CBC)

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon in Etobicoke after he had been missing for five days.

At around noon, police were notified about a body that was discovered in a parked car in the driveway of a home near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

Investigators have not determined the cause of his death, or whether foul play was involved.

According to police, the man was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in The Queensway and Algie Avenue area.



Police indicated in their missing person's report that there was concern for his safety.